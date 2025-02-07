EAM Jaishankar Meets Greek Foreign Minister to Strengthen India-Greece Ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Greece’s Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss ways to advance the multifaceted relationship between India and Greece. The discussions focused on key areas such as trade, shipping, investment, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and cultural exchange.

Expanding India-Greece Cooperation in Key Areas

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar emphasized the importance of the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the India-Mediterranean Connect as the focal points of the next phase of India-Greece relations. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing trade, connectivity, and strategic ties between the two regions.

EAM Jaishankar also expressed India’s strong support for Greece’s non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2025-26, underscoring the close diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Boosting Bilateral Relations and Expanding Areas of Cooperation

The two foreign ministers discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations across multiple sectors. EAM Jaishankar noted the growth of India-Greece ties, particularly through frequent exchanges of Prime Ministerial visits. He highlighted the shared goals of enhancing trade, investment, tourism, culture, and mobility between both nations.

Greek Minister’s Visit Marks a Milestone in Diplomatic Relations

Minister Gerapetritis, currently on an official visit to India, expressed Greece’s eagerness to scale up bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including tourism, culture, and trade. He also emphasized Greece’s role in echoing India’s voice within the United Nations as both countries work closely as members of the UNSC.

“We are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations with India, and this is a unique opportunity for us to further deepen our ties,” said Minister Gerapetritis. He also spoke about Greece’s commitment to being a reliable partner in the EU-India relationship, particularly in advancing strategic goals.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening India-Greece Relations

The official visit of Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is expected to further cement India-Greece relations, particularly in strategic, economic, and diplomatic spheres. Both countries are committed to enhancing cooperation and taking their partnership to new heights in the coming years.

This strengthened relationship reflects both nations’ shared vision for greater connectivity, economic growth, and global influence, particularly in the context of their growing strategic and cultural ties.