Israel Launches Airstrikes on Southern and Eastern Lebanon Amid Ceasefires

Beirut: Despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement, Israel has carried out a series of airstrikes targeting multiple areas in southern and eastern Lebanon. The strikes come amid rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, particularly along the Lebanese Israeli border.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Southern and Eastern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched several air raids late Thursday evening, striking key locations in Lebanon’s eastern Mountain Range and the Baalbek district in the country’s east. The National News Agency (NNA) reported that additional airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon at approximately 10:35 p.m. local time.

Before these strikes, Israeli aircraft conducted intensive low-altitude flights over the town of Rashaya and western Bekaa. Israeli jets were also spotted flying at higher altitudes over Hermel and northern Bekaa in eastern Lebanon. The air force was also seen over Beirut and its suburbs, raising concerns over the continued instability in the region.

Ceasefire Agreement in Jeopardy as Tensions Escalate

The recent airstrikes have occurred despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since November 27, 2024, between the Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. The truce, meant to end more than a year of cross-border clashes sparked by the war in Gaza, had stipulated an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days. However, as of January 26, Israel has not fully adhered to this deadline.

Lebanon’s caretaker government announced on January 27 that the ceasefire would be extended until February 18, 2025, after the initial 60-day period expired. Despite the extension, the Israeli military has continued conducting occasional strikes, claiming they are aimed at eliminating “threats” posed by Hezbollah.

Casualties Mount as Tensions Continue

Since the ceasefire extension was announced, at least 26 people have been killed, and 221 others have been injured by Israeli gunfire as they attempted to return to their villages in southern Lebanon. These numbers add to the growing toll since the conflict began in 2023. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, more than 4,080 people, including women, children, and health workers, have been killed in the Israeli onslaught, with 16,753 more injured.

Fragile Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Strikes

The fragile ceasefire, which came into effect on November 27, 2024, marked the end of intense shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on October 8, 2023. This escalated into a full-scale conflict by September 23, 2024. While the ceasefire is still in place, the continuing Israeli airstrikes are a major point of contention and raise concerns about the durability of the truce.

The U.S. has supported the extension of the ceasefire deadline until February 18, but the situation remains precarious with ongoing military operations and civilian casualties.