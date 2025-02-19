EAM Jaishankar to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 20-21. Jaishankar has been invited by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed Jaishankar’s participation in the meeting, which aims to strengthen India’s engagement with other G20 countries and amplify the voice of the Global South within the forum.

The G20 FMM, held during South Africa’s presidency, will focus on key global challenges and will be the first foreign ministers’ meeting since South Africa took over the G20 presidency. The theme of the presidency is “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” as South Africa tackles a range of global issues, including climate change, underdevelopment, and inequality.

G20 Presidency: South Africa’s Vision for Global Challenges

South Africa officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2024, a role it will hold until November 30. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa’s G20 presidency is pivotal during a time of global crises, from climate change to geopolitical instability. The country aims to address critical challenges such as poverty, hunger, unemployment, and the changing global technological landscape.

In his remarks, South African Minister Ronald Lamola stressed the importance of solidarity and collective problem-solving to tackle issues such as rising indebtedness among emerging economies. The G20’s focus on ensuring an equitable global system aligns with South Africa’s broader goal of promoting fair treatment for nations of the Global South.

US Secretary of State to Skip G20 FMM Amid Tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced he will skip the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Tensions between South Africa and the United States have been rising, leading to Rubio’s absence from the event. Despite this, South Africa’s Minister Lamola stated that the G20 presidency will remain focused on promoting dialogue and collaboration, particularly in addressing systemic inequalities and strengthening cooperation among emerging economies.

EAM Jaishankar’s participation in this pivotal G20 meeting highlights India’s commitment to global engagement and solidarity with the Global South, strengthening the country’s role on the international stage.