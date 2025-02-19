Pakistan Launches Operation to Clear Militants from Kurram District

Pakistan: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to launch a military operation aimed at clearing the violence-ridden Kurram district of militants. This decision follows a series of attacks targeting security forces and aid convoys in the region. Official sources revealed the operation will begin after residents of four villages in Lower Kurram district—Ochat, Daad Kamar, Manduri, and Bagan—are asked to vacate the area.

The operation is a direct response to escalating violence in Kurram, where militants have repeatedly targeted military personnel and civilian aid efforts. Recently, on February 17, an attack by unknown militants killed four paramilitary personnel and injured five others. Additionally, an aid convoy was also targeted in the same wave of violence.

Government Offers Rewards for Information and Stops Compensation Distribution

In an effort to curb the unrest, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also decided to set reward money for individuals involved in the violence and those masterminding the attacks. Authorities have suspended the distribution of compensation cheques in the district due to the ongoing security challenges.

Under a previous peace agreement, demolition of militant bunkers in the district will continue. So far, 182 out of a total of 250 bunkers have been destroyed. The move is part of an ongoing effort to restore peace and stability in the area.

Kurram District Faces Ongoing Violence and Sectarian Clashes

Kurram has long been a hotspot for violence, driven by deep-rooted tribal and sectarian conflicts. The latest surge in violence began in November 2024, when two police-escorted convoys were ambushed, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 people. Since then, more than 150 individuals have lost their lives in the ongoing clashes.

A ceasefire agreement reached on January 4 between Sunni and Shia factions has provided a temporary respite, following deadly sectarian clashes in late 2024 that killed 133 people in the district. Despite this, Kurram remains a volatile region, and the Pakistani government is determined to regain control through a decisive military operation.

With the operation set to begin soon, the authorities are hoping to restore order and eliminate the militant presence in Kurram, which has been plagued by violence for decades.