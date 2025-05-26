Early Monsoon Sparks Farming Rush, But Fertilizer and Seed Shortages Leave Farmers Struggling

Hyderabad: With the early onset of pre-monsoon showers, farmers across Telangana have started their agricultural activities ahead of schedule. However, the agriculture department is facing strong criticism for failing to provide adequate fertilizers and seeds necessary for the current season.

According to officials, there is a significant shortfall in the availability of essential inputs like urea and cotton seeds, which may negatively impact crop planning and productivity across the state.

Fertilizer Crisis Looms: Urea Stock Severely Inadequate

For the Kharif season, Telangana requires an estimated 9.8 lakh tonnes of urea, but currently, only 3.17 lakh tonnes are available from both government and private sources.

The Markfed agency, which is responsible for supplying urea to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), is reportedly running low on stock. Ideally, a buffer stock of 4 lakh tonnes should have been maintained by now, but as of Saturday, only 1.72 lakh tonnes were available.

This means a shortfall of 2.28 lakh tonnes even before the peak season begins. Further worsening the situation, only 1.72 lakh tonnes of the 3.3 lakh tonnes expected from the central government for April and May have arrived—leaving a deficit of 1.58 lakh tonnes.

Cotton and Green Gram Seed Shortage Raises Concerns

Seeds for major crops are also in short supply. Cotton cultivation is expected to span 50 lakh acres, requiring at least 1.5 crore cotton seed packets. However, only 40 lakh packets are currently available at the field level, raising concerns over a possible shortage.

Similarly, for green gram (moong dal), the government has ordered the distribution of 1.94 quintals, but seed development agencies have only planned for 97,000 tonnes. Of this, only about half has reached field-level distribution points.

Farmers are reportedly being given only one packet per person, often after long waits in queues, particularly in several districts.

Early Monsoon, Delayed Government Response

This year, the monsoon has arrived nearly 20 days ahead of schedule, with showers already touching parts of the state. Normally, the southwest monsoon reaches Kerala by the first week of June, but early rains have prompted farmers to start sowing sooner.

Despite this, officials are still working according to the June supply plan, causing delays and logistical issues in delivering fertilizers and seeds. The mismatch between seasonal timing and supply chain preparedness is creating significant challenges on the ground.

Conclusion: Urgent Government Action Needed

With 1.34 crore acres earmarked for cultivation in Telangana this Kharif season, including 66.8 lakh acres of paddy, 6 lakh acres of maize, and 9 lakh acres of soybean, the current shortages could seriously hinder agricultural productivity.

Farmers and agricultural experts are urging the government to ramp up procurement and distribution of essential inputs, coordinate with the central government for urea shipments, and improve logistical planning to match the advancing season.