Madhuri Dixit Recalls ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Magic with Salman Khan as Monsoon Arrives

Mumbai: As the first rains of the season drench the city, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to relive one of her most iconic cinematic moments — the song “Mausam Ka Jaadu” from the 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun, co-starring Salman Khan.

Madhuri Shares Monsoon Moment with Fans on Instagram

On Monday, Madhuri posted a joyful video of herself basking in the rain while vacationing in the hills. Holding an umbrella and dressed casually, she danced playfully, with the lush greenery in the background adding to the visual charm. Her caption read:

“Let the magic of the season cast a spell.”

The video was set to the timeless track “Mausam Ka Jaadu”, sung by legends Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. The song, known for its soothing melody and romantic setting, holds a special place in fans’ hearts as it marked the beginning of the on-screen love story between Madhuri and Salman Khan’s characters in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Madhuri and Dr. Nene Host USC Delegation at Intimate Gathering

In another recent update, Madhuri’s husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, shared highlights from a memorable weekend. On May 26, the couple hosted an exclusive evening for a delegation from the University of Southern California (USC), led by President Carol Folt.

The gathering featured music, heartfelt conversations, and a cozy atmosphere. Among the prominent attendees were:

Harsh Goenka

Puneet Chhatwal

Farah Khan

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Dr. Nene captioned his post:

“Lovely time with friends and family enjoying an evening of fab food, music, and conversation. Thanks to all who came.”

Madhuri’s Monsoon Joy Connects with Generations of Fans

With her rainy-day reel, Madhuri not only celebrated the beauty of the season but also rekindled emotions for fans who grew up watching her 90s classics. Hum Aapke Hain Koun, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and continues to be celebrated for its songs, emotional storytelling, and star performances.