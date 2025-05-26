HSRP Number Plate Booking Full till September, Deadline Set for June 30

Nagpur, Maharashtra: The state transport department’s initiative to implement High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles across Maharashtra is facing serious hurdles. Despite an extended deadline and warnings of penalties, citizens are struggling to complete the process due to limited registration centers and technical glitches.

Booking Slots Full Till September for HSRP Installation

Currently, when citizens attempt to register on the official website, a message indicates that booking slots are full till 7th September 2025. This has triggered frustration among vehicle owners, especially as the deadline has now been extended to June 30, 2025, from the earlier March 31.

Those failing to install HSRP by the deadline may face a fine of ₹1,000, as per the state transport office. The rule applies to all vehicles purchased before April 1, 2019, which do not already have the high-security plates.

Over 22 Lakh Vehicles in Nagpur Jurisdiction, Only 4.84% Compliant

Nagpur district alone has 22.34 lakh vehicles under three RTO offices that require HSRP installation. However, as of now, only 1.08 lakh vehicles have completed the process – a mere 4.84% compliance rate. With only 35 days remaining, authorities are facing a monumental task of covering over 21 lakh vehicles.

Technical Challenges and Regional Discrepancies

The transport department has appointed three vendors across Maharashtra for the HSRP rollout:

Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd

Real Mazon India Ltd

FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd

Despite claims that vehicle owners can register at any center statewide, major regional discrepancies persist. For example, a Nagpur-registered vehicle can be booked in Pune, but Chandrapur vehicles cannot register in Nagpur—and Nagpur Rural has only one available center, already booked until September.

Issues Faced by Older Vehicle Owners

Vehicle owners with vehicles over 15 years old are facing added issues. The process to link or update mobile numbers is unclear unless they apply for a smart card, which can be done via the official website transport.maharashtra.gov.in.

Additionally, several complaints have surfaced regarding outdated RC book data, preventing users from booking appointments or completing the HSRP registration.

Public Demands Better Infrastructure and Clarity

With the deadline rapidly approaching and overwhelmed booking systems, public frustration is mounting. Citizens and transport experts alike are urging the transport department to increase HSRP booking capacity, open more centers, and resolve technical challenges.

The government’s push for better vehicle security through HSRP is welcomed, but its implementation demands urgent streamlining to prevent inconvenience and ensure compliance.