Hyderabad: Claim and Counter-Claim Over Use of Earthmovers at Rajendranagar Agricultural University

Hyderabad: A controversy has erupted at Rajendranagar Agricultural University after students alleged that earthmovers were brought in on Saturday night to fell trees in preparation for the upcoming Vanamahotsavam celebrations, which are expected to be attended by the Chief Minister.

Videos captured by students showed heavy machinery on site and confrontations with police officials. “Why would existing trees be removed just to plant new ones?” questioned one protesting student, echoing the anger and confusion among many.

Police Deny Tree Felling, Call It Routine Clearing

Responding to the allegations, Rajendranagar Police rejected claims of large-scale tree felling. “Only bushes and unwanted vegetation were cleared to prepare the site. No major trees were cut,” a police official clarified. They dismissed the incident as a minor misunderstanding and urged students not to misinterpret regular site preparation activities.

Tensions Rooted in Land Allocation for High Court Complex

This incident comes amid growing unease among students following the government’s decision to allocate a portion of university land for new High Court buildings. The lack of clarity over which areas fall under the allocated land has deepened concerns about the loss of green cover and academic space.

While students demand transparency and accountability, both the university administration and government authorities have yet to release an official statement addressing the current controversy or the long-term impact of infrastructure projects on campus greenery.

Awaiting Clarity from Authorities

As tensions simmer, students continue to seek assurances that the environmental and academic integrity of the campus will not be compromised. With Vanamahotsavam meant to celebrate afforestation and green initiatives, the alleged clearing of trees in its name has left many questioning the intent behind the preparations.