Eco-Friendly Seed-Embedded Ganesh Idols Distributed for Free in Hyderabad

A green push towards Ganesh Chaturthi is being experienced in Hyderabad. A free distribution of about 5,000 eco-friendly Seed Ganesh, idols was launched by the Green India Challenge (GIC), spearheaded by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, during which he said that Ganesh festival, which is an important festival in the country, is being celebrated and idols are being worshiped without any consideration of its effects on the environment.

Telugu actor-producer Nara Rohith was on hand to unveil these new environment friendly idols made of natural clay, cocopeat and coco powder, as well as seeded with Neem and Tamarind, along with Kumar.

These idols have more than devotional applications–they improve environmental sustainability. Each year, after the celebrations, devotees may plant the idols in the ground so that the embedded seeds are able to sprout and grow into saplings, thus establishing a green legacy beyond the celebration.

Also Read: Attack on press freedom: Human rights body slams arrest of Pakistani journalist

Deputy Chief Minister Santosh Kumar also emphasised how such initiatives are needed in the era of pollution and environmental pressure. He invited adherents to stop using chemically-painted idols which pollute waters and adopt the use of the ecofriendly alternatives. In future issues, he does have more plans of including medicinal and therapeutic plant seeds within the scope of the program.

Since its launch in 2018, GIC, inspired by Telangana Haritha Haram programme, has been able to get communities to plant millions of trees. The number of Seed Ganesh distributed by the campaign once used to be approximately 150,000 per year. GIC has a much bigger scope this year, with its target set at giving away 500,000 of such idols in an effort to spread the message of environmental stewardship further.

This project is one of the initiatives within a wider pattern in Hyderabad. Such environmentally-friendly efforts, such as HMDA-sponsored Eco Ganesha movement, are propagating thousands of clay idols that are seed-free in a move to prevent flower pollution caused by Plaster of Paris idols.

Religious fervor and environmental responsibility meet, and so such initiatives represent a rising trend- bringing in traditional celebrations some eco-friendly ingenuity. These movements are attempting to foster devotion and environmentally sounder policies by turning festival idols into prospective trees.