ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹1.90 Lakh in Hyderabad’s Bangladeshi Human Trafficking Case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has provisionally attached assets worth ₹1.90 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with two immoral trafficking rackets operated by Bangladeshi nationals in and around Hyderabad.

ED Investigation Uncovers Illegal Trafficking Network

The ED launched its probe based on two FIRs registered by Telangana Police, later re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Hyderabad. Telangana Police had earlier raided two brothels on the outskirts of Hyderabad, exposing a well-organized human trafficking syndicate operated by Bangladeshi nationals.

How the Human Trafficking Racket Operated

The NIA investigation revealed shocking details:

Most of the arrested accused were Bangladeshi nationals who illegally entered India without valid travel documents .

who illegally entered . The traffickers obtained fake Indian identity documents to operate unnoticed.

to operate unnoticed. Victims were lured into India with false promises of jobs in beauty parlors, tailor shops, steel factories, and as housemaids .

in . Once in India, they were forced into prostitution and moved between various brothels and agents .

and moved between . The traffickers paid ₹4,000-₹5,000 per person to border agents in West Bengal for smuggling the victims.

Money Laundering & Payment Trail Uncovered

The ED investigation exposed how the traffickers handled money to evade detection:

Payments for trafficking were made through banking channels and cash transactions .

. The accused used money transfer services with mobile numbers instead of actual identities .

. Transactions were structured into small payments to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

to avoid regulatory scrutiny. A significant portion of the Proceeds of Crime (POC) was remitted to agents near the Bangladesh border , who withdrew the cash and used hawala networks to send money to families of the accused and victim girls in Bangladesh .

was remitted to , who withdrew the cash and to send money to families of the accused and victim girls in . The traffickers also utilized bKash, a mobile financial service of Bangladesh Bank, to send money overseas.

ED Freezes Assets of Key Accused

The attached assets include:

Bank account balances and Paytm wallet funds of the accused.

of the accused. Immovable property belonging to Ruhul Amin Dhali, a key trafficker involved in smuggling Bangladeshi girls into India.

NIA Special Court Sentences Six Traffickers to Life Imprisonment

Following the investigation and chargesheet filed by the NIA, a Special Court sentenced six accused to life imprisonment for their role in the human trafficking racket.

Crackdown on Organized Crime Continues

Authorities are intensifying their crackdown on organized human trafficking and money laundering networks across India. The ED and NIA are working together to track illegal financial transactions and bring those responsible to justice.

