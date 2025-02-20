ED Raids Six Locations in West Bengal Over NRI Quota Medical Admission Irregularities

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raid and search operations on Thursday at six different locations in West Bengal, primarily in and around Kolkata, in connection with alleged irregularities in private medical college admissions under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

Background of the Investigation

According to sources, the ED’s investigation was triggered by a complaint lodged at a police station in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. The complaint alleged that fake NRI certificates were being used to secure admissions under the reserved quota in several private medical colleges.

These fraudulent activities allowed ineligible candidates to obtain seats under the NRI quota despite not being Non-Resident Indians.

Raids and Locations Under Investigation

The ED teams, backed by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, conducted simultaneous raids across six locations, including Kolkata and the adjoining districts of South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas.

Authorities are specifically examining eight private medical colleges suspected of being involved in these illicit admissions. Preliminary reports suggest that such irregularities were committed in exchange for hefty cash payments, further deepening concerns over corruption in the medical education sector.

Previous ED Actions and Political Implications

This is not the first time that ED has launched such an operation in West Bengal. In December 2024, the agency had conducted similar raids in multiple locations across the state, including Salt Lake, Haldia in East Midnapore, Durgapur in West Burdwan, Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas, and Birbhum.

One of the prominent figures under the ED scanner during the December raids was former CPI(M) Lok Sabha MP Lakshman Seth, who runs an NGO operating private medical and dental colleges in Haldia.

Additionally, businessman Malay Pith, whose name had previously surfaced in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, was also linked to one of the private medical colleges under investigation.

Leader of Opposition’s Allegations

The issue of irregularities in NRI quota medical admissions first gained prominence in September 2024 when Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, brought it to light. He alleged that several admissions were processed through fraudulent means, including the use of fake certificates and illicit cash transactions. Adhikari further accused senior officials from the state health department of involvement in the scam.

Legal Consequences and Future Course of Action

As the investigation progresses, the ED is expected to take strict legal action against individuals and institutions found guilty of violating admission norms. Officials are currently analyzing the documents and financial transactions recovered during the raids to establish the extent of the fraud.

Authorities are also scrutinizing the role of private medical colleges and their management in facilitating these illegal admissions. If proven guilty, the implicated institutions could face severe penalties, including license revocation, hefty fines, and legal prosecution of involved officials.

Impact on Medical Education and Transparency Measures

This case has raised serious concerns over the integrity of medical education in India, particularly in private institutions. The scam underscores the urgent need for stricter regulations and enhanced oversight mechanisms to prevent admission fraud and ensure merit-based selections.

In light of these developments, the ED is expected to tighten its monitoring of medical admissions under special quotas, while policymakers may introduce stricter reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.