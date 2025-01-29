ED Raids Multiple Locations in Madhya Pradesh: Here Are the Details

Bhopal: In a major crackdown on food adulteration and fraudulent trade practices, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at nine locations across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The raids targeted Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd, a leading dairy manufacturer, over allegations of producing and distributing adulterated milk products using forged lab certificates for both domestic and international markets.

ED Raids in Bhopal, Sehore, and Morena Over Dairy Product Adulteration

The ED launched simultaneous searches at various premises linked to Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd and its directors, including Kishan Modi and Rajendra Prasad Modi.

These locations, spread across Bhopal, Sehore, and Morena, were under the agency’s radar for suspected violations of food safety regulations and financial fraud.

According to official sources, the company allegedly engaged in fraudulent trade practices by manipulating laboratory test results to export substandard dairy products to international markets, including Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Forged Lab Reports Used to Export Substandard Dairy Products

The enforcement agency has reportedly uncovered 63 falsified lab certificates that were allegedly used to certify adulterated milk products as meeting international safety standards.

These certificates were presented to regulatory authorities in multiple countries, allowing the company to export its dairy products despite failing to meet quality requirements.

An ED official in Morena confirmed the discovery, stating, “It was learned that forged lab certificates were used for the export of adulterated milk products to various countries. The searches are still underway, and more evidence is being examined.”

The findings have raised significant concerns over food safety and public health, given the widespread consumption of dairy products both in India and abroad.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd: A Major Dairy Exporter Under Scrutiny

Established in 2013 in Bhopal, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd has grown into a leading manufacturer and exporter of dairy products under the brand name Milk Magic. The company supplies a wide range of dairy items, including:

Packed Milk

Ghee

Khoya

White Butter

Margarine

With a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, Milk Magic has built a reputation for high-quality dairy products. However, the recent allegations of food adulteration and financial fraud have cast a shadow over the company’s credibility.

Authorities are now closely examining the company’s financial records, supply chain processes, and compliance with food safety regulations to determine the full extent of the violations.

Food Adulteration Scandal: A Growing Concern in India’s Dairy Industry

The latest ED action highlights the growing concern over food adulteration in India’s dairy sector, a problem that has significant health implications for consumers.

Contaminated dairy products can lead to severe health issues, including food poisoning, gastrointestinal diseases, and long-term organ damage.

In recent years, multiple cases of milk adulteration have surfaced, with manufacturers using harmful substances such as:

Synthetic milk (a mix of urea, detergents, and vegetable oil)

(a mix of urea, detergents, and vegetable oil) Starch and glucose to increase milk thickness

to increase milk thickness Chemical preservatives that exceed safe limits

Government agencies and regulatory bodies have been tightening their oversight, but the latest ED raids indicate that illegal trade practices continue to thrive in certain sections of the industry.

Legal Action and Future Implications

The ED’s investigation is expected to expand as officials analyze the financial documents and seized records from the raids. If the allegations are proven true, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd and its directors could face serious legal consequences under:

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA)

Other relevant trade and business laws

Authorities are also working with international regulatory bodies to assess the impact of the adulterated dairy exports on foreign markets.

Meanwhile, consumers and industry experts are calling for stricter quality control measures and more stringent penalties for businesses involved in food adulteration.