Eight Killed in US Airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi-Held Capital Sanaa

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, at least eight people were killed and dozens injured in U.S. airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa, Yemen, according to Houthi-run health authorities.

US Airstrikes Target Residential Areas in Sanaa

On Sunday, U.S. fighter jets carried out multiple airstrikes across northern Sanaa, specifically hitting three houses in the Bani Al-Harith district, as per reports from Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with fears that the death toll may rise as people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Nearly 20 Airstrikes Hit Northern Yemen

According to Xinhua news agency, nearly 20 separate U.S. airstrikes were launched across northern Yemen, including Sanaa, on Sunday. These strikes come just a day after similar attacks killed two and wounded ten, bringing total casualties over two days to 10 dead and at least 60 injured.

Civilians Among the Casualties

Health authorities reported that the injured included two women and three children. Victims were transported to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment, as the scale of destruction affected both residential and infrastructure zones.

US Central Command Confirms Targeting Houthi Leadership

In a brief statement, U.S. Central Command stated that the strikes were aimed at Houthi leadership and operational facilities, in response to ongoing threats posed by the group. The U.S. accuses the Houthis of attacking international shipping routes in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, with links to Israel.

Airstrikes Follow Red Sea Shipping Attacks

These airstrikes follow a series of Houthi attacks on maritime shipping, including the seizure of the Galaxy Leader, a cargo vessel reportedly linked to Israeli interests. On Sunday, three U.S. strikes also hit the Galaxy Leader, intensifying the standoff between the U.S. military and Houthi forces.

Rising Tensions Since March 15

The U.S. resumed its air campaign in Yemen on March 15, with the goal of deterring the Houthis from targeting Israel and global trade routes. Since then, airstrikes have been conducted periodically, leading to growing civilian casualties and concerns from the international community.