‘Ek Farzi Love Story’ Trailer Explores Love and Online Fame in the Digital Age

Mumbai: The trailer for the upcoming streaming series Ek Farzi Love Story was released on Thursday, offering a glimpse into a world where online love intersects with offline drama.

The trailer delves into themes of content creation and social media influencers while exploring the complexities of love, friendship, career, and the pursuit of instant fame in the digital age.

Plot Overview: Love, Fame, and the Reel vs Real Dilemma

The series follows Kritika, a content creator, and Manav, a social media-averse Chartered Accountant, as they embark on a rollercoaster emotional journey. Their lives change dramatically when a viral video of their banter propels them into internet stardom, forcing them into a fake relationship for the sake of their followers.

As their online personas gain popularity, the pair becomes entangled in the turmoil of reel vs real, questioning their true selves and what they mean to each other.

Cast and Characters

The show stars Anshuman Malhotra, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Mansi Taxak, Mohit Hiranandani, and Abhishek Verma in pivotal roles.

Anshuman Malhotra, who plays Manav, explained, “Manav is someone who doesn’t believe in the fake world of social media, but he gets drawn into it for the sake of his bond with Kritika. As the story unfolds, Manav faces a deep internal struggle between his personal beliefs and the chaos unfolding around him. It’s been an amazing experience to bring this character to life on screen, and I’m excited for the audience to see how he evolves through the series.”

Kritika’s Journey and Character Evolution

Reem Sameer Shaikh, who portrays Kritika, shared, “Kritika’s journey is one of growth and self-realization. She starts as someone full of ambition but has to face the realities of her choices. Portraying her character has been an emotional rollercoaster, and I’m proud of how her character unfolds, especially as she navigates her relationship with Manav. I’m sure the audience will relate to her journey as she navigates the complexities of love, fame, and self-identity in this digital world.”

Ek Farzi Love Story will begin streaming on January 10 on Amazon MX Player.