PCB Official Confirms Stadium Preparations Will Be Completed by February First Week

New Delhi: Amid rumors suggesting the possibility of the Champions Trophy being moved out of Pakistan due to delays in stadium renovation work, a PCB official reassured that preparations are progressing well, and all stadium work will be completed by the first week of February.

The Champion’s Trophy is set to begin on February 19. The eight-team tournament, featuring 15 matches, will conclude on March 9. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium are all scheduled to host matches for the tournament.

Renovation Work and Concerns Over Venue Readiness

Renovation work on the stadiums, which started in August last year, was initially expected to be completed by December 31. However, with the work still ongoing, reports emerged suggesting that the ICC might send a team to Pakistan to inspect the venues. If the stadiums are not ready for handover by February 12, the tournament could potentially be moved to the UAE.

In response to these concerns, a PCB official assured, “All the work (related to stadiums) will be done by the first week of February. Pakistan will successfully host the Champions Trophy. No need to go by any rumours. We are committed to giving our best. There are people who are trying to tarnish Pakistan’s image on social media. We know who they are and why they are doing this.”

Change in Venue for ODI Tri-Series

On Wednesday, the PCB moved the ODI tri-series, which also involves South Africa and New Zealand, from Multan to Karachi and Lahore. The shift was made due to the advanced stage of preparations at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium, which will host six of the 12 Champions Trophy group-stage matches.

This will be Pakistan’s first time hosting an ICC tournament since 1996 when it co-hosted the ODI World Cup.