Daaku Maharaaj Unit Cancels Pre-Release Event Following Tirupati Tragedy

Chennai: The unit of director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming film, Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has decided to cancel the pre-release event in the wake of the tragic stampede incident at Tirupati.

The stampede occurred when devotees rushed to get tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the famous Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, resulting in six fatalities and several injuries. The news of the tragedy has deeply shaken the nation, prompting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to direct higher officials to reach Tirupati and provide necessary relief.

Production House Expresses Condolences

Sithara Entertainments, one of the producers of Daaku Maharaaj, took to their social media platforms to announce the cancellation of the event.

The production house shared, “In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident happen at the Lord Venkateswara temple – a place of devotion, hope for millions, and a cherished part of our families’ traditions.”

They further stated, “Given the circumstances, we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with the #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time!!”

Film Release and Production Details

Daaku Maharaaj, written and directed by Bobby Kolli, is scheduled to release on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

The film features music by Thaman S, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, and editing by Niranjan Devaramane and Ruben. The screenplay was penned by K Chakravarthy Reddy, and the dialogues were written by Bhanu and Nandu. Stunts for the film were choreographed by V Venkat.