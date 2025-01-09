Oscar Nominations Pushed, Voting Extended Due to Los Angeles Fires

Los Angeles: The Southern California fires have disrupted social life and now have spilled over into the entertainment industry.

The deadline for Oscar nomination voting has been extended by two days due to the fires. Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was initially set to close on January 12, reports Variety. The new deadline is now January 14. The nominations announcement, originally scheduled for January 17, has now been pushed to January 19.

2025 Oscars Ceremony and Other Event Changes

As per Variety, Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which is set to take place on March 2. The Academy sent an email to its members Wednesday afternoon detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer.

“We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California,” the email stated. “So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”

Cancellations and Postponements Due to Fires

The International Feature Shortlist Screening, initially set for Wednesday night in Los Angeles, has been pushed to later in the week. Additionally, the in-person Los Angeles Sound Branch Bake-Off and Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Bake-Offs in both L.A. and New York City on January 11 have been canceled. The in-person Los Angeles and Bay Area Visual Effects Branch Bake-Offs in Los Angeles and New York on January 11 have also been called off.

This voting extension follows the cancellation or postponement of a number of Los Angeles-area premieres and events due to the ongoing fires. Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios were the first to cancel their planned Tuesday night premieres of Unstoppable and Wolf Man, while Paramount and Max also canceled their Wednesday premieres of Better Man and The Pitt.