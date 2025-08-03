Telangana

Election Commission Invites BRS for Key Talks on Poll Reforms, KTR to Represent Party

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially invited a delegation from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to attend a meeting of political parties to be held at Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI headquarters, at 3 PM in New Delhi on August 5.

Mohammed Yousuf3 August 2025 - 21:38
Election Commission Invites BRS for Key Talks on Poll Reforms, KTR to Represent Party

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially invited a delegation from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to attend a meeting of political parties to be held at Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI headquarters, at 3 PM in New Delhi on August 5.

The BRS delegation will be led by the party’s working president and MLA, K.T. Rama Rao.The delegation includes parliamentary party leader KR Suresh Reddy, deputy leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former MPs B Vinod Kumar, Balka Suman and senior leader RS Praveen Kumar.

The invitation was formally issued through an official letter by Ashwani Kumar Mohal, secretary of the Election Commission of India. The same communication was also forwarded to the BRS president through the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana.

According to media sources, the meeting is expected to focus on key issues such as electoral reforms, pending representations submitted by various political parties, including BRS, and discussions on the Model Code of Conduct and related electoral procedures.

The meeting assumes particular importance in light of the ongoing political developments across multiple states and the run-up to several state and national elections.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf3 August 2025 - 21:38
