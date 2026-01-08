Telangana Municipal Polls: Election Commission to Use 2019 Voter List, Final Rolls on January 16

Hyderabad: The municipal elections process in Telangana has officially begun, with the State Election Commission (SEC) directing that the 2019 voter list be used as the base roll for upcoming elections in municipal corporations and municipalities across the state.

SEC Meeting Sets the Election Process in Motion

On Wednesday, the State Election Commission, Telangana held a key meeting in Hyderabad to review and finalise arrangements for the Telangana municipal polls. Senior officials from the municipal administration and other departments participated, while district collectors joined through a video conference.

During the meeting, the SEC clearly instructed that the 2019 voter list must be used for conducting the municipal elections.

The State Election Commission announced a clear schedule for the election-related process:

Claims and objections deadline: January 12

January 12 Verification of claims and objections: From January 13

From January 13 Release of preliminary polling station details: January 13

January 13 Final voter list publication: January 16

The SEC also directed that polling station details be uploaded on the T-Poll application to ensure transparency and public access.

Booth Level Officers to Verify Voter Details

To maintain accuracy in the voter database, the Commission instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to verify voter information at polling stations. Citizens have also been provided with the option to register and update voter details online, making the process more accessible.

Flying Squads and Surveillance Teams to Be Deployed

The SEC ordered the formation of:

Flying Squad Teams (FST)

Static Surveillance Teams (SST)

These teams will monitor election-related activities and ensure that the Model Code of Conduct is strictly followed throughout the election period.

Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct

Officials were reminded that any violation of the election code of conduct will invite strict action. The Commission stressed the need for coordinated efforts among departments to ensure free, fair, and transparent municipal elections.

With the decision to use the 2019 voter list and the announcement of a structured timeline, the Telangana municipal elections process has entered a crucial phase ahead of polling.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.