Elon Musk’s 13th Child? Ashley St. Clair Claims He’s the father, Musk Responds with One Word

Elon Musk has finally responded to the claims made by conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, who publicly revealed that she and the billionaire tech mogul share a child. Instead of directly addressing her allegations, Musk reacted to a post that accused St. Clair of plotting for years to have his child.

Musk’s brief comment, posted on X (formerly Twitter), simply read, “Whoa.” This response came a day after St. Clair made her public revelation, claiming she gave birth to Musk’s child five months ago. The comment sparked more questions than answers, as Musk has not made any direct statements regarding St. Clair’s claims about their child.

St. Clair’s Accusations and Response

Unimpressed by Musk’s response, St. Clair took to social media, accusing him of ignoring her attempts to communicate privately. “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” St. Clair wrote in a now-deleted post on X.

Although the post was deleted, a screenshot of her reply quickly went viral, sparking heated discussions online. St. Clair’s representative, Brian Glicklich, also weighed in, revealing that she and Musk had been in talks regarding an agreement for their child. He expressed disappointment over the situation becoming public, with St. Clair now being forced to respond after a reporter allegedly ambushed her family.

Musk’s Family Background

Elon Musk, who is known for his multiple high-profile relationships and large family, has 12 children with three women. His first wife, Justine Wilson, is the mother of five of his children, while he shares three children with musician Grimes and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Despite St. Clair’s accusations, Musk has not directly commented on the matter and has continued with his usual activity on social media.

St. Clair’s Revelations in Interview

In a recent interview with the New York Post, St. Clair provided further details about her relationship with Musk, claiming that he wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret for the sake of privacy. However, she said she felt compelled to speak out after being pursued by the media, which pushed her into revealing her story. She has called for Musk to publicly acknowledge his role as the father of their child.

Ongoing Controversy

Musk’s lack of direct response to the claims has only fueled further speculation, leaving many questions unanswered about the nature of his relationship with St. Clair and the circumstances surrounding their child’s birth. For now, it appears the controversy will continue to unfold as St. Clair demands acknowledgment from the Tesla CEO.