Elon Musk’s Secret Baby Army? WSJ Report Unveils Shocking ‘Legion Plan’ to Repopulate Earth

A bombshell investigation by The Wall Street Journal has thrown fresh light on the controversial personal life of tech billionaire Elon Musk, alleging that the world’s richest man has made multiple covert efforts to father more children as part of his mission to counter declining global birthrates.

According to the WSJ report, Musk—currently the father of 14 children with four known partners—has offered his sperm, used surrogates, and entered into secret pacts with women in a bid to “seed” the planet. The goal? To raise a “legion” of offspring in response to what Musk considers an “existential threat” to civilisation: population decline.

Direct Messages, Surrogacy Offers, and Financial Deals

The report details how Musk allegedly approached women via X (formerly Twitter), including Japanese crypto influencer Tiffany Fong, whom he followed and messaged with a proposal to bear his child. Fong, who saw her earnings soar after being followed by Musk, eventually declined, citing her preference for a traditional family structure. After she confided in friends about Musk’s approach, including Ashley St Clair, Musk unfollowed her—causing a noticeable dip in her follower count and income.

Ashley St Clair herself reportedly entered into a romantic relationship with Musk in 2023 and gave birth to his 13th child in September 2024. WSJ claims Musk offered St Clair a $15 million settlement and $100,000 monthly in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused. She publicly revealed her experience in February 2025, expressing concern about her son being treated like a secret and describing the situation as a “harem drama.”

“Before the Apocalypse”: Musk’s Alleged Vision

Text messages cited by the WSJ suggest that Musk wanted to bring other women into his personal circle as surrogates, driven by his desire to build a massive family—possibly to reach what he termed a “legion-level” population in preparation for an uncertain future.

“I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” St Clair told Musk’s aide, Jared Birchall, in a December phone call, reflecting a sentiment echoed by others allegedly approached by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

A Secret Texas Compound

Adding to the intrigue, the New York Times had earlier reported that Musk purchased a 14,400 sq. ft. compound in Texas for approximately $35 million (₹295 crore), which reportedly serves as a residence for his children and some of their mothers.

Musk Responds with Cryptic Post

In response to the WSJ exposé, Musk did not issue a formal statement but posted cryptically on X:

“TMZ >> WSJ” — suggesting he considers the tabloid-style TMZ more credible than The Wall Street Journal.

Four Known Mothers, Possibly More

To date, Musk has fathered children with Justine Wilson, Grimes, Shivon Zilis, and Ashley St Clair. However, WSJ sources claim there could be additional women and children involved, whose identities remain undisclosed.

The story has sparked widespread debate on ethics, power imbalance, and the boundaries between private life and public responsibility in the lives of billionaires.