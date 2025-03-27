Emraan Hashmi Unveils First Poster of ‘Ground Zero’: An Intense Action Drama Set in Kashmir

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi has unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film, Ground Zero, on Thursday, sending fans into a frenzy with its gritty and intense look. The poster features Hashmi in a bold and determined avatar, holding what appears to be an AK-47. This intense image promises an action-packed narrative as the film delves into the untold story of a crucial mission that changed Kashmir forever.

Emraan Hashmi’s Gripping Look in ‘Ground Zero’

Taking to Instagram, Emraan Hashmi shared the new poster with his followers. In the image, he stands strong and resolute, gripping a weapon, likely an AK-47, while gazing over a war-torn city in the background. The visuals show buildings in ruins, fires burning, and dark smoke rising, enhancing the film’s sense of urgency and turmoil. The poster features the title Ground Zero in a dramatic font, further amplifying the intensity.

In his Instagram caption, Emraan wrote: “The untold story of a mission that changed Kashmir forever. #GroundZero in cinemas on 25th April, 2025. #AbPrahaarHoga.” The film is set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025, and promises to be an action-packed thriller based on real-life events.

Plot and Storyline of ‘Ground Zero’

Ground Zero is set in the aftermath of the 2001 Parliament attack, following a BSF officer’s investigation that spans two years to uncover the mastermind, Ghazi Baba. This leads to India’s largest anti-terror operation, marking a turning point in Kashmir’s history. The film is expected to be a gripping portrayal of courage, strategy, and the resolve to tackle terrorism.

Also Read: Kaleshwaram Project Under Fire: Can Telangana Government Defend Its Record?

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Deoskar. With an action-packed storyline and high stakes, the film promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative and hard-hitting performances.

Emraan Hashmi’s Exciting Year Ahead

Emraan Hashmi’s fans have plenty to look forward to in 2025 and beyond. Just a few days ago, on March 24, Emraan celebrated his 46th birthday and announced the much-anticipated sequel of Awarapan. The sequel, titled Awarapan 2, is scheduled for release on April 3, 2026. Emraan, who portrayed the character Shivam in the original, promises to bring back the emotional depth, intensity, and unforgettable music that made Awarapan a cult classic.

The partnership between Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films, which produced hits like Jannat, Murder, Raaz, Gangster, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Awarapan, continues to deliver intense cinematic experiences for audiences.

Conclusion: An Action-Packed Journey Awaits

With Ground Zero set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025, Emraan Hashmi is all set to take on one of his most intense roles to date. The film’s gripping plot, powerful action sequences, and Hashmi’s formidable performance will surely make Ground Zero a must-watch for fans of action and thriller genres.

Stay tuned for more updates as the release date draws near and keep an eye out for the explosive trailer that promises to showcase the drama and intensity of this high-stakes mission.