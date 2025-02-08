England’s White-Ball Cricket Struggling Under Buttler After Morgan and Bayliss Era, Says Hussain

New Delhi: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has expressed concerns about the current state of England’s white-ball cricket, stating that it has been “way off” from the level it reached under the leadership of Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss, who guided the team to victory in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil.

After a disappointing 4-1 loss in the T20I series to India, England was handed a four-wicket defeat in the first ODI, leaving them 1-0 behind in the three-match series. The Jos Buttler-led side now faces the challenge of winning the remaining matches in Cuttack and Ahmedabad to finish their tour of India on a positive note.

England will then focus on the upcoming Champions Trophy, which will take place from February 19 to March 9. They are placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Australia, and South Africa in the eight-team 50-over competition.

Hussain Reflects on England’s Struggles in White-Ball Cricket

Hussain believes that England’s white-ball cricket has not been up to par for some time, particularly when compared to the dominant form they displayed under Morgan and Bayliss. He pointed out that in several games, including the T20Is, England had been competitive but failed to finish strong due to “clumsy mistakes,” like Phil Salt’s run-out in the first ODI, and the effective spin bowling by players such as Ravindra Jadeja.

“The T20s they lost and they lost a lot of those games for spin as well,” said Hussain. “India, obviously a formidable white-ball side, won the T20 World Cup, and the depth in Indian cricket is impressive. Players like Abhishek Sharma have made an impact, and Shubman Gill’s return has strengthened their squad.”

England’s Struggles Against Spin and Aggressive Approach

One of the key issues for England has been their struggles against India’s spinners. Hussain emphasized the need for the team to adapt to playing for longer periods in the 50-over format. He noted that England’s aggressive approach, while often successful, has sometimes led to poor shot selection and early dismissals.

“Harry Brook has really struggled, hasn’t he? It’s about picking spin and finding the right balance between aggression and patience. Whenever England loses, the question is always asked — are they going too aggressive?” Hussain said. “Eoin Morgan used to say, ’50 overs isn’t a long time, just go hard for every delivery,’ but now with McCullum, there may need to be a bit more tempering of that aggression to manage the tempo.”

Upcoming Challenges and Adjustments Needed

Hussain also pointed out that England’s lack of recent 50-over cricket, both internationally and domestically, has made it harder for the team to adapt to the nuances of the format. He feels that finding the right balance between aggressive play and playing longer innings will be key to improving England’s performances in future tournaments, including the Champions Trophy.

The next few months will be crucial for England’s white-ball team as they work to regain their former dominance under Morgan and Bayliss and continue to build towards the next major international challenges.