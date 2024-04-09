Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till April 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K Kavitha till April 23 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

K Kavitha was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of her previously granted 14-days’ judicial custody.

Citing Kavitha’s attempts to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence, the ED sought her judicial custody for 14 days.

While talking to the media outside the courtroom, Kavitha said, “This is a case completely based on statement. It is a political case. This is a case of targeting the Opposition parties. The CBI has already recorded my statement in jail.”

On Monday, the same court denied her interim bail. She had moved the court for relief on grounds of her son’s exams.

The court had noted that she not only engaged in destruction of material evidence by formatting her phones before joining the investigation and after being served with a notice requiring her to appear, along with her digital devices, but also has been instrumental in influencing witnesses.

The court noted that there was likelihood of her continuing to do so, in case the interim bail prayed for is granted to her.

Last time, while seeking her judicial custody, the ED had claimed that the investigation into economic crimes is “more complex than ordinary crimes as economic offenders are resourceful and influential persons having deep roots in society.”

The ED had claimed that they commit the said crimes in a “carefully planned and meticulous manner”, thereby rendering the investigation process a complicated exercise.

The ED had arrested Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister, KC Rao, on March 15 after searches at her residence in Hyderabad.

Special Counsel for ED, Zoheb Hossain had earlier told the court that Kavitha conspired with other people and was actively involved in the payment of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Zoheb Hossain had claimed that she was involved in establishing the money laundering ecosystem i.e. M/s Indo Spirits through her proxy, which generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 192.8 crore.

“By such acts, Kavitha is involved in various processes and activities relating to Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of at least Rs 292.8 crore,” the ED alleged.

Zoheb Hossain had submitted that even after giving multiple opportunities to cooperate in the investigation and recording of statements, Kavitha has not given true and complete disclosure.

“… she is giving evasive replies during the custodial interrogation,” he had said.

Further, a Directorate of Forensic Science report dated May 17, 2023 reflected the formatting of mobile data during the ED probe period.

“Data in her mobile phone has been extracted and is being analysed,” the ED had said.