Eye on Indo-Pacific as PM Modi and Luxon vow to enhance India-NZ ties in all spheres

New Delhi: In a bid to further enhance the growing relationship between India and New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart, Christopher Luxon, held productive talks on Monday. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade, enhancing defense cooperation, and promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi and Luxon Discuss Key Areas of Cooperation

Speaking after the meeting at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House, PM Modi and PM Luxon emphasized the importance of a robust partnership between the two nations. The discussions included a wide array of topics, such as trade, security, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi warmly acknowledged the longstanding association between the two nations, particularly highlighting Luxon’s recent gesture of playing Holi in Auckland, showcasing his affinity for the Indian-origin community in New Zealand. Luxon is the first New Zealand Prime Minister to visit India in nine years.

Defence and Security Cooperation

A key outcome of the talks was the mutual agreement to institutionalize defence and security cooperation. Both leaders focused on joint military exercises, training programs, and collaboration in the defence industry. PM Modi also highlighted the growing maritime security cooperation, pointing out the visit of a New Zealand naval ship to Mumbai as a positive step forward.

Trade and Investment Prospects

Trade was another focal point of the discussions, with both leaders agreeing to start negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). PM Modi noted that this would open avenues for increased trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as dairy, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. Both countries also identified renewable energy, critical minerals, forestry, and horticulture as priority areas for collaboration.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the business delegation accompanying Luxon would explore new opportunities within India’s thriving economy.

Celebrating Sports Diplomacy

The leaders also discussed sports diplomacy, acknowledging the deep-rooted sporting ties between India and New Zealand. PM Modi announced that the two nations would celebrate 100 years of sporting relations in 2026. The focus will be on collaboration in sports science, psychology, and medicine, as well as player exchanges and coaching programs.

Immigration and Digital Cooperation

On immigration, PM Modi stressed the importance of formal agreements to facilitate the mobility of skilled workers and address illegal migration. Both leaders also agreed to enhance digital cooperation, including the expansion of UPI connectivity and digital transactions. PM Modi also invited New Zealand universities to establish campuses in India, further strengthening educational ties between the two countries.

Joint Commitment Against Terrorism

A firm stance was taken against terrorism, with both leaders condemning attacks such as the 2019 Christchurch attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. PM Modi reiterated that terrorism, in any form, must be eradicated, and both countries vowed to continue cooperating in countering terrorist, separatist, and fundamentalist elements.

Indo-Pacific Peace and Stability

Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi welcomed New Zealand’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, stressing that both nations advocate for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. PM Modi emphasized that their shared vision focuses on development, not expansionism, in the region.

Luxon Praises India’s Commitment to Stronger Ties

Speaking to the media, PM Luxon emphasized New Zealand’s dedication to building a deep and broad-based relationship with India. He lauded the strong people-to-people ties and the potential for expanding trade, which currently stands at NZD 3 billion annually. Luxon also noted that the FTA negotiations would be “ambitious, balanced, and mutually beneficial.”

On security, Luxon reiterated New Zealand’s commitment to regional stability and highlighted the leadership role of the Royal New Zealand Navy in the Combined Task Force 150, focusing on safeguarding trade routes and countering piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden.

Increasing Diplomatic Engagement

To further strengthen bilateral ties, Luxon announced that New Zealand would increase its diplomatic presence in India by over 60%. He also invited PM Modi to visit New Zealand, emphasizing the importance of continued engagement.

A Bright Future for India-New Zealand Relations

PM Luxon wrapped up his visit by acknowledging the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, noting the presence of influential figures in business, law, education, media, and sports in his delegation. He also humorously referenced the India-New Zealand cricket rivalry, joking that he and PM Modi had mutually avoided discussing the recent Champions Trophy final.

In conclusion, both leaders expressed their firm commitment to building a deep, enduring, and mutually beneficial partnership that will contribute to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.