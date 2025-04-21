Fake ₹500 Notes Flooding the Market: Here’s How to Spot the Counterfeit Bills – Union Home Ministry Warns

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has issued a serious warning regarding the circulation of fake ₹500 currency notes in the Indian market. The ministry has advised both the general public and businesses to remain alert as these counterfeit notes closely resemble genuine ones, making detection difficult.

Subtle Spelling Error in Fake Notes Identified

According to officials, a minor spelling error helped identify the fake notes. In the counterfeit ₹500 notes, the word “RESERVE” in “RESERVE BANK OF INDIA” is incorrectly printed, with the letter “E” in “RESERVE” appearing as “A”—a subtle detail that may go unnoticed unless observed carefully.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati Makes History as First Indian Actor to Feature at WrestleMania

Financial Institutions Put on High Alert

The Home Ministry stated that all banks and financial institutions have been alerted about this fake currency issue. Special instructions have been sent to examine notes thoroughly during transactions to avoid accepting counterfeit currency.

Coordination with Key Intelligence and Regulatory Agencies

In response to the threat, the ministry has shared intelligence and updates with key national agencies, including:

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

These agencies are now working in coordination to trace the origin, printing, and distribution channels of the fake notes.

Fake Notes Almost Identical to Real Ones

Officials involved in the investigation have stated that the counterfeit ₹500 notes are highly sophisticated and bear a striking resemblance to genuine notes. This makes it particularly challenging to identify them without close scrutiny.

Counterfeit Linked to Terror Financing Activities

An officer investigating terror-related financial activities revealed that tracking the exact number of counterfeit notes in circulation is extremely difficult. The nature of these operations indicates a possible link to organized crime and terrorism financing.

What You Should Do