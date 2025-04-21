Rana Daggubati Makes History as First Indian Actor to Feature at WrestleMania

Mumbai: Actor Rana Daggubati has made history by becoming the first Indian celebrity to feature at WrestleMania, WWE’s most iconic annual event. Known for his impactful roles in films like Baahubali, Rana’s appearance bridges the gap between Indian cinema and global sports entertainment like never before.

A Star-Studded Appearance at WrestleMania 41

Held in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas, WrestleMania 41 was more than just an electrifying wrestling event—it was a celebration of global fandom and cultural connection. Rana, a lifelong WWE fan and lead actor in the Netflix series Rana Naidu, was given the front-row spotlight as the first Indian celebrity invited to the spectacle.

A Shoutout to Millions Worldwide

Rana’s attendance was honored with a live shoutout broadcast to millions of WWE fans around the globe. Netflix celebrated the moment with a post on Instagram, sharing photos and a video of the actor. The caption read:

“Heels. Faces. Familiar faces @ranadaggubati is at WrestleMania Jo line cross kiya, woh gaya #RanaNaidu.”

A Dream Come True for Rana Daggubati

Speaking about his experience, Rana said:

“Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience—WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment.”

A Celebration Back Home

Back in India, the excitement was amplified with a Netflix India and WWE watch party held in Mumbai. Fans gathered to witness the live broadcast of WrestleMania 41 on Netflix, showcasing the power of global entertainment uniting fans across continents.

What’s Next: Rana Naidu Season 2

Looking ahead, Rana Daggubati is set to return in Rana Naidu Season 2, alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Surveen Chawla. The crime drama is scheduled to release in 2025 on Netflix, though an exact date is yet to be announced.

The first season premiered on 10 March 2023 and was met with widespread attention and acclaim.