Families of Two Brain-Dead Men Donate Organs to Save Lives in Telangana

Hyderabad: The families of two brain-dead men have donated their organs to save the lives of patients in need under Telangana’s State-run Jeevandan organ donation programme.

The donors were 39-year-old businessman Pavan Kumar Jaju from Kamareddy and 25-year-old IT employee Dasari Reshikesh, a resident of Bholakpur.

Pavan Kumar Jaju suffered a severe headache at his home on October 7, followed by a brain haemorrhage. He was initially admitted to the ICU at a private hospital before being shifted to another private hospital in Hyderabad. Despite treatment, his condition did not improve, and he was declared brain-dead on October 13. His wife, Sonali Jaju, consented to donate his kidneys, liver and lungs to patients requiring transplants.

In another case, Reshikesh met with a road accident while travelling on his two-wheeler near Musheerabad on October 10. He was shifted to a private hospital for emergency treatment and was declared brain-dead on October 12. His father, Dasari Munesh, consented to donate his kidneys and liver, helping three patients in need.

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