Hyderabad Cybercrime Victims Lose ₹5.35 Crore in Three Separate Cases in One Day

Hyderabad: Cybercriminals cheated victims of a total of ₹5.35 crore in three separate incidents reported in Hyderabad on Monday, prompting police to urge citizens to remain vigilant against evolving online fraud tactics.

According to Hyderabad Police, an accountant working at a prominent business firm lost ₹2.70 crore after opening an unknown ZIP file and responding to a fraudulent WhatsApp message bearing the company CEO’s display picture. The fraud reportedly went unnoticed despite repeated bank alerts and transactions over eight days.

In another case, a 72-year-old woman allegedly lost ₹2.12 crore after cybercriminals threatened her with a fake “digital arrest” for 20 days, posing as officials from the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). She reportedly sold her gold to meet their demands.

A doctor working abroad, who had returned to Hyderabad, lost ₹52.51 lakh after investing through a fraudulent trading application promoted through Instagram advertisements promising daily returns of 5% to 20%.

Police said all three victims were highly educated but fell prey to different forms of deception. Authorities highlighted that “digital arrest” is not a recognised legal procedure and that genuine investigative agencies do not demand money through online threats.

Under the “Alert Hyderabad – Safe Hyderabad” initiative, police conducted 11,417 awareness sessions, reaching approximately 5.06 lakh people in one year.

Citizens have been advised to avoid suspicious links and investment offers, report cyber fraud immediately by calling 1930, or file complaints at cybercrime.gov.in.

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