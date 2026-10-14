Telangana to Hold Special Voter Registration Camps on October 15, 16

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has announced special camps across Telangana on October 15 and 16 to simplify voter registration and corrections to electoral rolls. The initiative aims to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voter list and can exercise their voting rights.

According to election officials, the camps will be conducted at all polling stations across the state. Eligible young people and first-time voters whose names are not yet included in the electoral rolls have been encouraged to take advantage of the facility.

Those seeking to register as new voters must submit an application using “Form 6”. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will also visit households to verify voter details and assist applicants with the registration process.

The special camps will also provide an opportunity for existing voters to correct errors in their names, addresses and other personal details recorded in the electoral rolls. Officials have urged voters to approach the concerned authorities to submit applications for necessary corrections.

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