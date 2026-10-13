Gadkari Approves L.B. Nagar–Hayathnagar Double-Decker Corridor, Five Ropeway Projects in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved the L.B. Nagar–Hayathnagar double-decker elevated corridor and five ropeway projects in Telangana, signalling a major push to improve the State’s road connectivity and transport infrastructure.

The approvals were conveyed during a meeting with Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday. The discussions covered several infrastructure proposals, including national highways, bridges, elevated corridors and ropeway projects.

Gadkari directed officials to prepare a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed elevated corridor on Hyderabad–Srisailam National Highway 765. He also responded positively to the proposal for a greenfield highway connecting Hyderabad and Amaravati.

The Union Minister approved a proposal to lay the foundation stone for an iconic cable bridge across the Krishna river on NH-167K. The bridge is expected to strengthen connectivity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh while boosting tourism and transportation.

Three railway overbridges (ROBs) were also approved under the Setu Bandhan scheme. Venkat Reddy sought Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) allocations for 34 development works across Telangana, and Gadkari instructed officials to examine the proposals.

The meeting also discussed upgrading several State highways into national highways, including the proposed route connecting Pullur, Alampur, Kollapur, Achampet, Devarakonda and Nalgonda through other locations.

Venkat Reddy invited Gadkari to attend the Indian Road Congress (IRC) event scheduled in Hyderabad from November 19 to 22. The Union Minister responded positively to the invitation.

Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with public representatives and officials, attended the meeting. The proposed projects are expected to improve regional connectivity and support economic development across the State.