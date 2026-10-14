Telangana

Man Dies of Heart Attack While Buying Vegetables in Telangana’s Suryapet (Video)

A man died after suffering a heart attack while buying vegetables at Bethavolu village in Chilkur mandal of Telangana’s Suryapet district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 12:22
Man Dies of Heart Attack While Buying Vegetables in Telangana’s Suryapet (Video)
Man Dies of Heart Attack While Buying Vegetables in Telangana’s Suryapet (Video)

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Suryapet: A man died after suffering a heart attack while buying vegetables at Bethavolu village in Chilkur mandal of Telangana’s Suryapet district.

The deceased, identified as Bezawada Srinivas, suddenly collapsed while shopping for vegetables. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Responding immediately, local residents performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Srinivas in an attempt to save his life. He was subsequently rushed to the Kodad Government Hospital.

However, doctors examined him and declared that he had already died.

The incident has left local residents shocked.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 12:22
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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