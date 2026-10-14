Man Dies of Heart Attack While Buying Vegetables in Telangana’s Suryapet (Video)

Suryapet: A man died after suffering a heart attack while buying vegetables at Bethavolu village in Chilkur mandal of Telangana’s Suryapet district.

The deceased, identified as Bezawada Srinivas, suddenly collapsed while shopping for vegetables. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Responding immediately, local residents performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Srinivas in an attempt to save his life. He was subsequently rushed to the Kodad Government Hospital.

However, doctors examined him and declared that he had already died.

The incident has left local residents shocked.

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