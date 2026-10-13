Hyderabad Records Maximum Temperature of 35°C, Minimum Temperatures Remain Comfortable

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continued to experience warm daytime conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching nearly 35°C across various locations in the city, according to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather bulletin released on Tuesday showed that Begumpet Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.9°C, followed by Hakimpet at 34.7°C, CRIDA-Hayathnagar at 34.4°C, ICRISAT-Patancheru at 34°C and Rajendranagar at 33.5°C.

Maximum temperatures across the five monitoring stations were above normal, with departures ranging from 2.2°C to 4.7°C. Hakimpet recorded the highest departure from normal at 4.7°C, indicating unusually warm daytime conditions.

Minimum temperatures remained relatively comfortable, ranging from 18.4°C at ICRISAT-Patancheru to 22.2°C at Hakimpet. Rajendranagar recorded a minimum of 18.5°C, while Begumpet registered 21.5°C.

The IMD bulletin also reported no rainfall at any of the five monitoring stations during the previous 24 hours.

Residents can access updated weather information through the IMD’s official platforms and the Mausam mobile application. The Damini app provides lightning alerts, while Meghdoot offers agricultural weather updates.

People are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the daytime heat.