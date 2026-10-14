Telangana NMMS Exam on November 1; Hall Tickets Available Online

Hyderabad: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination in Telangana will be conducted on November 1, 2026, the Directorate of Government Examinations has announced. The examination will take place on Sunday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates who applied for the examination online can download their hall tickets from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The hall ticket download facility opened on October 12, 2026.

To download their hall tickets, candidates must visit the official website and log in using the user ID and password provided during the application process. Students are advised to download and check their hall tickets in advance to verify their examination details.

The NMMS scheme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections. It seeks to encourage students to continue their education and reduce school dropouts by offering scholarship support to eligible candidates.

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