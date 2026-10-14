Water Wars Begin in Telangana: Farmers Clash Over Irrigation Water in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Tensions over irrigation water distribution have escalated into a physical clash between farmers from two villages in Telangana’s Kollapur Assembly constituency.

The incident occurred in the Panagal mandal of Wanaparthy district, where water from the Jurala Project was flowing through the Bhima canal. Farmers from Mahammadapur and Busireddypally villages reportedly clashed over the distribution of irrigation water.

The disagreement over sharing the canal water soon turned violent, with farmers punching and attacking one another.

Police personnel reached the spot to bring the situation under control. However, the farmers continued to engage in physical altercations even in the presence of the police.

The incident highlights the growing tensions over irrigation water distribution among farming communities, particularly when water availability and allocation become contentious issues.

Further details regarding the incident were awaited.

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