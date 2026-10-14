Telangana

Water Wars Begin in Telangana: Farmers Clash Over Irrigation Water in Wanaparthy

Tensions over irrigation water distribution have escalated into a physical clash between farmers from two villages in Telangana’s Kollapur Assembly constituency.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 12:51
Water Wars Begin in Telangana: Farmers Clash Over Irrigation Water in Wanaparthy
Water Wars Begin in Telangana: Farmers Clash Over Irrigation Water in Wanaparthy

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Wanaparthy: Tensions over irrigation water distribution have escalated into a physical clash between farmers from two villages in Telangana’s Kollapur Assembly constituency.

The incident occurred in the Panagal mandal of Wanaparthy district, where water from the Jurala Project was flowing through the Bhima canal. Farmers from Mahammadapur and Busireddypally villages reportedly clashed over the distribution of irrigation water.

The disagreement over sharing the canal water soon turned violent, with farmers punching and attacking one another.

Police personnel reached the spot to bring the situation under control. However, the farmers continued to engage in physical altercations even in the presence of the police.

The incident highlights the growing tensions over irrigation water distribution among farming communities, particularly when water availability and allocation become contentious issues.

Further details regarding the incident were awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 12:51
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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