El Niño Threatens Telangana with Severe Drought; Temperatures May Touch 50°C

Hyderabad: Telangana is facing the possibility of severe drought conditions due to the potential impact of El Niño, with temperatures possibly touching 50 degrees Celsius, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has warned. The state could experience difficult climatic conditions over the next 10 months and beyond, raising concerns over drinking water availability and agriculture.

The minister cautioned that prolonged dry conditions could severely affect farming, making it difficult to provide irrigation water to crops. Drinking water shortages could also emerge in several parts of the state, including Hyderabad.

Groundwater levels are reportedly declining rapidly, by nearly three feet a day in some areas. Meanwhile, water storage in the state’s reservoirs is said to be around 50 per cent of the normal level, raising concerns over water availability in the coming months.

With limited water resources, authorities may be forced to prioritise drinking water supplies and the needs of livestock over other requirements. The situation could pose significant challenges for farmers and rural communities dependent on irrigation.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju stressed the need for advance planning and preparedness to address the potential crisis. Officials are expected to focus on water conservation, careful utilisation of available resources and contingency measures to minimise the impact on people and agriculture.

The warnings have highlighted the need for coordinated action to tackle the possible drought threat and safeguard drinking water supplies across Telangana.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com