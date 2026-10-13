Telangana

Telangana Launches Statewide Campaign to Ensure No Eligible Voter Is Left Out

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed electoral authorities in Telangana to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls. In response, all 33 District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state have launched a proactive campaign to verify and update voter lists and facilitate the inclusion of eligible electors.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 October 2026 - 16:03
Telangana Launches Statewide Campaign to Ensure No Eligible Voter Is Left Out
Telangana Launches Statewide Campaign to Ensure No Eligible Voter Is Left Out

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Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed electoral authorities in Telangana to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls. In response, all 33 District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state have launched a proactive campaign to verify and update voter lists and facilitate the inclusion of eligible electors.

As part of the initiative, special camps are being organised at 36,353 polling booths across Telangana. The campaign aims to identify eligible voters who may have been left out of the electoral rolls and address issues related to voter registration and inclusion.

Electoral authorities are encouraging citizens to participate in the process and bring any discrepancies or complaints to the notice of the concerned officials. Voters can approach any of the 36,353 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 892 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 119 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or 33 District Election Officers (DEOs) for assistance.

The initiative is intended to strengthen the electoral registration process and ensure that every eligible citizen gets an opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote.

The state election machinery has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no eligible elector is excluded from the voter list. Citizens are urged to make use of the special camps and cooperate with electoral officials to ensure accurate and comprehensive electoral rolls.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 October 2026 - 16:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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