Telangana Launches Statewide Campaign to Ensure No Eligible Voter Is Left Out

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed electoral authorities in Telangana to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls. In response, all 33 District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state have launched a proactive campaign to verify and update voter lists and facilitate the inclusion of eligible electors.

As part of the initiative, special camps are being organised at 36,353 polling booths across Telangana. The campaign aims to identify eligible voters who may have been left out of the electoral rolls and address issues related to voter registration and inclusion.

Electoral authorities are encouraging citizens to participate in the process and bring any discrepancies or complaints to the notice of the concerned officials. Voters can approach any of the 36,353 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 892 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 119 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or 33 District Election Officers (DEOs) for assistance.

The initiative is intended to strengthen the electoral registration process and ensure that every eligible citizen gets an opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote.

The state election machinery has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no eligible elector is excluded from the voter list. Citizens are urged to make use of the special camps and cooperate with electoral officials to ensure accurate and comprehensive electoral rolls.