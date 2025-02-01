Fardeen Khan Reacts to IIFA Nomination: “Grateful to be Included in Such Great Company”

Mumbai: Actor Fardeen Khan, who made his return to the big screen with the comedy film Khel Khel Mein, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming IIFA Awards. The actor has expressed his gratitude for the recognition, appreciating being acknowledged for his work.

Fardeen’s Role in Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein, which is based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, also stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. In the film, Fardeen plays the role of a cricket coach who comes out of the closet, a performance that has garnered widespread praise for its vulnerability, charm, and sensitivity.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Shivam Sharma’s Five-Wicket Haul Guides Delhi to Dominant Win Over Railways

Fardeen’s Gratitude for the Nomination

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Fardeen shared the IIFA nomination slate and expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Honoured to be nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ by the IIFA Awards for ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Truly grateful to be included in such great company, congratulations to my fellow nominees! To everyone who voted and considered my performance worthy of this nomination, thank you. May the best man win.”

Fardeen’s Resurgence in Bollywood

This IIFA nomination marks a significant moment in Fardeen’s Bollywood comeback, following his evolution from a 2000s star to a performer making bold career choices. His return highlights the fact that talented actors always find their way back into the spotlight.

Visfot: Fardeen’s First Project After Break

Earlier, Fardeen shared his experience filming Visfot, the first project he signed after taking a break from acting. He played the role of Shoeb Khan, an Uber driver in a gritty Mumbai-based crime drama. The film tells the story of two lives colliding—Shoeb Khan, played by Fardeen, and an upper-middle-class pilot, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Fardeen expressed his gratitude toward director Sanjay Gupta for giving him the opportunity and placing his faith in him.

With this, Fardeen Khan continues to make powerful choices in his career, further solidifying his place in the film industry.