FASTag Annual Pass Launched: Nitin Gadkari Announces Big Relief for Private Vehicle Owners
This initiative, which the minister called "transformative," is expected to bring significant convenience and savings for non-commercial private vehicle owners, including those using cars, jeeps, and vans.
New Delhi: In a major announcement for frequent highway commuters, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday launched a FASTag-based annual pass, aimed at simplifying toll payments and reducing travel costs across national highways and expressways.
FASTag: A Quick Recap
FASTag is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology-based toll payment system. The tag is affixed to a vehicle’s windscreen and allows for seamless, cashless toll payments directly from the user’s linked account. This eliminates the need for stopping at toll booths, thereby saving fuel, time, and reducing congestion.
FASTag Annual Pass Details
Starting from August 15, 2025, users will be able to purchase an annual FASTag pass for ₹3,000. Here’s what you need to know:
- Validity: 1 year from activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first
- Coverage: Applicable only on National Highways and Expressways
- Not Valid On: Toll plazas managed by state highways or local bodies
- Eligible Vehicles: Non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, vans
- Savings: Average toll reduced from ₹50 to ₹15 per trip, saving users up to ₹7,000 annually
How to Activate the FASTag-Based Annual Pass
There’s no need to buy a new FASTag. The annual pass will be activated on your existing FASTag.
- Activation Platform: A dedicated link will be made available soon on the
- Rajmarg Yatra App
- NHAI official website
- Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) portal
- Renewal Process: Users can renew their pass through the same channels when it expires.
Key Benefits of the Annual Pass Scheme
According to the ministry, the new FASTag annual pass brings several benefits:
- Cost-effective: Save thousands annually through reduced toll rates
- Convenient: No need to make multiple payments; pay once per year
- Efficient travel: Minimizes congestion and waiting time at toll plazas
- Simplified toll system: Especially beneficial for travelers residing near multiple toll plazas within 60 km
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that the move will streamline travel, improve user experience, and reduce disputes at toll booths. He added that this policy addresses long-standing public concerns about toll plaza proximity and aims to enhance the overall road transport infrastructure experience in India.