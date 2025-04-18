Shocking Cover-Up: FDA Hid Deadly E. Coli Outbreak That Spread Across 15 States — What Was Behind It?

Washington, D.C: A deadly E. coli outbreak that swept across 15 U.S. states at the end of 2024 led to one fatality and over 80 reported illnesses—but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) kept the incident hidden from the public, according to a report by NBC News.

The outbreak, which occurred in November 2024, was traced back to romaine lettuce. Among the victims was a nine-year-old boy who died of kidney failure, and a 57-year-old woman in Missouri who became severely ill after consuming lettuce at a funeral lunch.

FDA Cited Lack of Immediate Risk as Reason for Secrecy

Despite the serious nature of the outbreak, the FDA reportedly never issued a public warning and declined to name the produce company involved. The investigation into the source was quietly closed in February 2025, according to an internal report obtained by NBC.

In its defense, the FDA claimed that by the time it had identified the likely source of the contamination, the tainted lettuce was no longer available on shelves. “There were no public communications related to this outbreak,” the agency admitted in the internal documentation.

An FDA spokesperson added that the agency only discloses the names of companies when there is clear evidence and a public health action can still be taken to prevent further harm.

Experts Slam FDA’s Lack of Transparency

The decision not to inform the public has drawn sharp criticism from food safety experts. Frank Yiannas, former deputy commissioner of food policy at the FDA, called the lack of transparency “disturbing.”

“It is disturbing that the FDA hasn’t said anything more public or identified the name of a grower or processor,” Yiannas said.

Sandra Eskin, a former official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, echoed this sentiment: “People have a right to know who’s selling contaminated products.”

As public outrage builds, calls for greater accountability and transparency from federal health agencies are growing louder, especially when it comes to outbreaks that threaten public health.