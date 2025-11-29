Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Constable Arrested for Stealing Rolex Wristwatch During Search Operation, Film Nagar Police Confirm

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 November 2025 - 00:23
The Film Nagar Police have arrested a police constable who dishonestly misappropriated property during an official search operation, recovering a duplicate Rolex wristwatch from his residence. Officials said this action reflects the Hyderabad City Police’s zero-tolerance policy towards internal misconduct and its commitment to accountability.

How the Misconduct Was Exposed

During an enquiry into a search and seizure operation conducted on November 25, 2025, at the residence of accused Bathini Shashikanth in Crime No. 691/2025, investigators discovered irregularities involving PC 13169 Sriramula Sharan Kumar from CAR Headquarters.

Key findings revealed:

  • The constable was assigned videography duty during the search.
  • He secretly took a duplicate Rolex wristwatch belonging to the accused.
  • He did not enter the item into the official seizure memo.
  • Videography recorded by another constable clearly showed the misconduct.

Police officials confirmed that the footage proved the constable breached his entrusted duties and acted against departmental obligations.

Case Registered Under BNS

Based on the evidence, the Film Nagar Police registered a new case:

  • Crime No.: 703/2025
  • Section: 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

The case was filed at Film Nagar Police Station.

Details of the Accused Constable

  • Name: Sriramula Sharan Kumar
  • Rank: Police Constable (PC 13169)
  • Unit: CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad
  • Present Attachment: SHO Mobile Driver, Film Nagar Police Station (since April 5, 2025)

Arrest and Recovery

After establishing prima facie evidence, Film Nagar Police arrested the constable on November 28, 2025.

During interrogation:

  • He admitted to taking the wristwatch during the search operation.
  • Based on his confession, police recovered:
    • One (01) duplicate Rolex wristwatch

Officials noted that the recovery further strengthened the case.

Hyderabad Police Reinforce Zero-Tolerance Stance

Hyderabad City Police reiterated that misconduct within the department will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The PRO stated that strong disciplinary action and transparent investigation processes will continue to ensure public trust and integrity within the force.

The Film Nagar Police have arrested a police constable who dishonestly misappropriated property during an official search operation, sending a clear message on accountability within the force. The recovery of the duplicate Rolex wristwatch and swift registration of a criminal case underline Hyderabad Police’s firm stance against internal wrongdoing.
Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates on this investigation.

