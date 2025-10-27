Filtered Ganga Water Used for PM’s Chhath Puja Bath Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of Bihar Polls: Video

A political storm has erupted following reports that a specially constructed pond was arranged for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ritual bath during the Chhath Puja celebrations. Allegations suggest that the pond, set up near Vasudev Ghat, was separated from the Yamuna River and filled with filtered, purified water to create the appearance of a clean river bath.

According to sources, the Delhi administration, under the BJP government, reportedly diverted filtered Ganga water from the Sonia Vihar treatment plant through pipelines to fill the pond. The arrangement was allegedly made to present visuals of the Prime Minister performing the Chhath Puja in the Yamuna River, while in reality, the bath took place in the specially prepared enclosure.

Also Read: KTR Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Silence on Revanth Reddy’s ‘Bulldozer Governance’ in Telangana

Opposition leaders have condemned the move, calling it a deliberate attempt to mislead the public ahead of the Bihar elections. They accused the BJP of staging the event to appeal to voters in Bihar, where Chhath Puja holds deep cultural and religious significance.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, maintaining that all arrangements were made for safety and hygiene reasons due to pollution levels in the Yamuna.

The controversy has reignited debates over political optics and authenticity in public religious ceremonies, with critics demanding transparency on the event’s arrangements.