Fire Breaks Out at Bahadurpura X Road, No Injuries Reported

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a lorry shed near Bahadurpura X Road, close to Mohammadi Hospital, in Hyderabad’s Old City on Thursday, March 6. The blaze sent thick smoke into the air, causing panic among residents.

According to reports, the fire started around 7:45 PM, prompting an immediate response from firefighters, who rushed to the spot and managed to contain the flames before they could spread further. Notably, this is not the first fire incident at this location. The shed is known for dismantling lorry parts and metal scraps using gas cylinders, often without proper fire safety measures.

Local MLA Mohammed Mubeen, speaking to the media, pointed out that multiple fire incidents had occurred in the same spot due to frequent burning of scrap materials, including tires and car seats. Expressing concern over the fire hazard, he instructed the removal of the scrap materials from the area at the earliest, emphasizing its proximity to residential colonies and hospitals.

Also Read: Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad for Women’s Day 5K Run, Check Details

Despite the presence of a gas pump nearby, which posed a significant risk of escalation, firefighters successfully contained the fire, preventing any major damage. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Residents in the area have repeatedly raised concerns about fire safety violations at the shed, urging authorities to take strict action to prevent future incidents.