Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad for Women’s Day 5K Run, Check Details

Hyderabad: In view of the 5K run organized by the Women Safety Wing on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, traffic restrictions will be in place around People’s Plaza from 6 AM to 9 AM.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicular movement will either be diverted or stopped at key junctions, including:

Buddha Bhavan

Nallagutta ‘X’ Road

Necklace Rotary

VV Statue

Telugu Talli Junction

Secretariat North-East Gate

Authorities have advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays. The police have urged citizens to cooperate and use alternative routes during the restricted hours.

Also Read: Hydraa Commissioner Inspects Khajaguda Lake Restoration, Vows to Remove Hurdles in Development