Hydraa Commissioner Inspects Khajaguda Lake Restoration, Vows to Remove Hurdles in Development

Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has assured that there will be no obstacles in the lake development projects across the city. He emphasized that the government is giving high priority to the beautification and enhancement of lakes.

Call for Corporate and Community Participation

The commissioner urged corporate organizations to contribute through CSR funds to support lake development. He also called on local residents, particularly influential sections of society, to extend their support for these initiatives.

On-Site Inspection of Khajaguda and Ibrahimbagh Lakes

On Thursday, Commissioner Ranganath visited the Khajaguda Pedda Cheruvu and Ibrahimbagh Lake in Neknampur to assess the progress of ongoing development works.

During the inspection, representatives from NSL Infra and Divyasree Infra brought to his attention certain challenges faced in Khajaguda Lake’s development. In response, the commissioner immediately consulted irrigation officials and directed them to undertake necessary drainage diversion works to prevent sewage from entering the lake.

Transforming Lakes into Tourist Attractions

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized the importance of turning these lakes into tourist-friendly spots. He suggested that the Tourism Development Corporation should also participate in the initiative. He discussed this with Varaprasad, the AGM of the Tourism Corporation, who accompanied him during the inspection.

Clearing Encroachments and Expediting Works

He noted that recent encroachments around Ibrahimbagh Lake had been cleared and that some organizations had already adopted the lake for maintenance and development. He instructed officials to speed up the pending works.

Addressing Drainage Issues in Surrounding Lakes

Officials and residents pointed out that stormwater from Durgam Cheruvu, Khajaguda Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, and Film Nagar Cheruvu flows into Ibrahimbagh Lake. However, due to rapid urbanization, the lake and drainage channels have become clogged with sewage.

Residents urged the commissioner to divert sewage water away from the lake, as they were facing severe mosquito problems and pollution due to contamination.

Plans for Sustainable Lake Development

The commissioner walked around the 88-acre Ibrahimbagh Lake and discussed potential development opportunities with the locals. He directed irrigation officials to implement proper drainage diversion and install STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) to prevent further contamination.

Furthermore, he assured that strict measures were being taken to prevent future encroachments and that once development and beautification works are completed, these lakes would provide a pleasant and refreshing environment for residents.

Khajaguda and Ibrahimbagh Lake Inspections

The inspection of Khajaguda and Ibrahimbagh Lakes lasted from 11:30 AM to 1:45 PM, during which local residents and officials engaged in discussions on future development plans.

Commissioner Ranganath highlighted those areas like Alkapuri Colony, Vasella Meadows, and EVV Colony, located near the upper parts of Ibrahimbagh Lake, would greatly benefit from its restoration and beautification.