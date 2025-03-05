Hyderabad: Water Supply Disruption on March 8 in These Areas, Check Details

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a temporary disruption in water supply in several parts of the city on March 8, from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Mohammed Yousuf5 March 2025 - 22:45
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a temporary disruption in water supply in several parts of the city on March 8, from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Pipeline Shifting for Flyover Construction

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking the construction of a flyover near BHEL Junction, necessitating the shifting of the existing PSC water supply pipeline to facilitate the project. As a result, several areas will experience either a complete interruption in water supply or low-pressure water supply during the scheduled time.

Affected Areas

The water supply will be impacted in the following localities:

  • Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet
  • KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta
  • RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli
  • Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Deepthi Sri Nagar
  • Biramguda, Aminpur, and Nizampet

Water Board’s Advisory

The HMWSSB has urged residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water and use it judiciously during the supply disruption. The board has assured that efforts will be made to complete the work within the scheduled timeframe to restore normal water supply at the earliest.

