Hyderabad: Fine Imposed on Man for Using Drinking Water to Clean Bike in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A man in Jubilee Hills was fined ₹1,000 for using drinking water supplied by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to clean his bike. Officials took action after HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy spotted the incident while traveling from Punjagutta to Jubilee Hills.

MD Spots Water Wastage, Orders Investigation

While passing through Road No. 78, MD Ashok Reddy noticed water leakage and immediately instructed the local General Manager (GM) to investigate the cause. Upon inspection by O&M Division GM Harishankar and a local manager, they discovered that a man was using drinking water to wash his bike.

Also Read: Watch | Hyderabad: Dubai Resident’s 5-Year Struggle Ends as Hydraa Act in 24 Hours after Complaint

Upon being informed, the MD expressed anger over the misuse of treated drinking water and ordered the issuance of a notice along with a fine of ₹1,000. He also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found misusing drinking water for non-essential purposes.

Call for Water Conservation Amid Summer Scarcity

The HMWSSB emphasized that treated drinking water is meant strictly for consumption and essential needs. Given the declining groundwater levels and rising demand for water tankers in some areas, the board urged citizens to avoid wasting water.

Key Facts About Hyderabad’s Water Supply

The HMWSSB supplies 550 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of treated water across GHMC and ORR areas .

of treated water across . The city has 13.7 lakh water connections , with a cost of ₹48 per 1,000 liters of treated water.

, with a cost of of treated water. Using protected drinking water for vehicle washing, gardening, or cleaning surroundings is punishable by law.

With summer approaching and water shortages looming, officials have reiterated their commitment to preventing wastage and taking action against violators.