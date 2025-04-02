Fire Breaks Out Due to Short Circuit at Residence in Siddipet

Car and Valuables Destroyed in Fire, One Person Escapes Unhurt

A fire broke out early on Wednesday morning due to a short circuit at a residence in Maruthi Nagar, Siddipet town. The fire caused significant damage, with a car and three two-wheelers parked inside the house, as well as valuables, being gutted in the blaze.

The fire incident occurred in the early hours of the day when only one person, a young man, was sleeping on the roof of the house. Local residents noticed the flames coming from the house and quickly alerted the person on the roof. Fortunately, the youth managed to escape unhurt.

Firefighters Quickly Contain the Blaze

Upon receiving the alert, a fire tender was immediately dispatched to the scene. The firefighters worked swiftly to control and douse the fire, preventing it from spreading further. The exact cause of the short circuit is still under investigation.

While the damage to the car, two-wheelers, and valuables is substantial, authorities are relieved that no one was injured in the incident. Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the damage and identify any potential safety issues.

Key Details:

The incident serves as a reminder to ensure electrical systems are regularly checked and maintained to prevent such accidents in the future.