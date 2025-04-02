University of Hyderabad Erupts in Protest Over Bulldozing of Trees for Development

Opposition Parties, Students, and Activists Protest Bulldozing of Trees for Multi-Use Infrastructure Project

Protests escalated at the University of Hyderabad on Tuesday as student groups, green activists, and opposition parties rallied against the Telangana government’s decision to bulldoze trees on 400 acres of land adjacent to the campus. The ongoing demolition is part of the government’s plans to auction the land for the development of multi-use infrastructure and IT parks, sparking outrage among environmentalists and local residents.

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and other political groups gathered at the university’s main gate. The protestors raised slogans and held party flags, expressing their opposition to the destruction of trees and the negative environmental impact it could have. Despite their efforts to march towards the site, the police intervened, pushing back the protestors.

Police Arrest Protestors, Including BJP Leader Chikoti Praveen

The police arrested several protestors, including BJP leader Chikoti Praveen, who had come to show solidarity with the students. The arrested protestors were taken to different police stations, while tensions remained high as the protests continued.

The protestors are calling on the Telangana government to immediately halt the bulldozing and withdraw its decision, citing concerns over the harm to local biodiversity and the environment. The protests have been ongoing at the university for several days, intensifying as the authorities push forward with their development plans.

Student Protests Continue on Campus Amid Escalating Tensions

Students on campus also continued their protests, demanding that the government prioritize environmental protection over development projects. They argue that the bulldozing of trees could have irreversible consequences on local wildlife and the overall ecosystem.

The protests have added to the growing tension around the University of Hyderabad. In previous days, BJP legislators were detained by police when attempting to visit the university to show their support for the protests. Police cited a lack of permission for their visit and stopped them from proceeding, taking them into custody.

Opposition Parties Accuse Government of Environmental Destruction

Opposition parties, including the BJP and CPI, have strongly condemned the Telangana government’s actions, accusing the ruling Congress party of prioritizing financial gain over environmental sustainability. They claim the government’s development projects are destructive to the environment and benefit corporate interests more than local communities.

The Telangana government, however, has defended the decision, stating that the goal of the project is to promote investment in the state. The government has asserted that the 400-acre land is not part of the university and is instead designated for industrial development.

Police Increase Security as Protests Continue

In response to the growing protests, the police have heightened security around the university and the 400-acre site in question. Police forces have been deployed to prevent any further disruptions and to ensure law and order is maintained during the ongoing protests.

The police have also taken action against protestors who attempted to disrupt the bulldozing activities. Over the weekend, more than 50 students were detained after they tried to halt the work and allegedly attacked officials and workers with sticks and stones. Two individuals, B. Rohit Kumar and Erram Naveen Kumar, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Government Claims No Police Excessive Force

The Telangana police have responded to accusations of excessive force, stating that no lathi charge was carried out on students, contrary to some reports circulating on social media. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Madhapur, Dr. Vineet, confirmed that the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) had initiated the development work as per government orders. He urged students and protestors not to believe rumors and warned that anyone disrupting public order would face legal consequences.

Key Details of the Protests:

The situation at the University of Hyderabad remains tense, with protests showing no signs of abating. As both sides stand firm on their positions, the outcome of these protests will likely have broader implications for future development projects in Telangana.