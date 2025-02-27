Do Aliens Really Exist? Fisherman Catches Bizarre Deep-Sea Creature (Shocking Video)

Moscow: A Russian fisherman has stunned the internet after catching a bizarre deep-sea creature, which has left social media users both amazed and terrified. Roman Fedortsov, known for sharing unusual marine discoveries, recently pulled up a strange, bulbous, brown-colored sea creature that quickly went viral.

Identified as a “Smooth Lumpsucker”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Fedortsov identified the creature as a “Smooth Lumpsucker,” a rare type of deep-sea fish. This species is known to inhabit deep waters and can grow over a foot long.

Social Media Erupts with Reactions

The bizarre appearance of the creature left Instagram users in shock. Some even joked that it looked like an alien. One user commented, “Yes, aliens do exist!” while another humorously suggested, “Kill it, burn it, and never catch anything like this again!”

Several users compared the creature’s looks to the animated villain Megamind, while others likened it to Dark Lord from the Harry Potter series.

Not the First Strange Catch

This isn’t the first time an unusual marine creature has been caught. Last year, American fisherman Eric Osinski captured a terrifying deep-sea creature in New York’s Hudson Valley. The fish, with rows of sharp teeth, shocked viewers on social media.

Osinski shared pictures on Facebook, writing, “Caught something new today, take a look!” It was later identified as a Sea Lamprey—a parasitic fish with a suction-cup mouth and razor-sharp teeth used to latch onto prey and suck their blood.

Deep-Sea Discoveries Continue to Amaze

These unusual discoveries continue to captivate audiences on social media, proving that the ocean still holds many strange and mysterious creatures yet to be explored.